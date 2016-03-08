Atalanta prepare new contracts for star duo

Atalanta made history at the weekend as they qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time. Gian Piero Gasperini guided the Bergamo side to success and the club are already working on securing new deals for two of their star players.

According to what has been reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, Atalanta are working to renew the contracts of both Josip Ilicic and Alejandro Gomez; eager to tie two of their star performers down to an extended period at the club.

