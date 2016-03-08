Atalanta president confident of Gasperini stay

28 May at 21:45
Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has spoken about the chances of Gian Piero Gasperini remaining in his current role; after the Italian coach helped the team qualify for their first ever UEFA Champions League - setting Serie A alight with their attractive attacking football. 

Speaking about Gasperini's future and chances of a new deal, Percassi said

"Tomorrow morning we'll meet again to drink coffee with Gasperini. I am positive and optimistic, tomorrow we will know!"

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.