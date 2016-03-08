Atalanta president confident of Gasperini stay
28 May at 21:45Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has spoken about the chances of Gian Piero Gasperini remaining in his current role; after the Italian coach helped the team qualify for their first ever UEFA Champions League - setting Serie A alight with their attractive attacking football.
Speaking about Gasperini's future and chances of a new deal, Percassi said
"Tomorrow morning we'll meet again to drink coffee with Gasperini. I am positive and optimistic, tomorrow we will know!"
