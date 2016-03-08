Atalanta president confirms they will sell Inter target on one condition

Therefore, he has attracted the interest of several big clubs, especially those in Italy. Inter and Juventus are both keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old, but the Nerazzurri seem to be in pole position to land his signature in the end.

However, anyone interested will have to deal with Atalanta, as they own the player. Given the success of the youngster, the price tag surely won't be cheap, increasing match after match as Kulusevski continues to show his qualities on the big stage.

In an interview with Radio Deejay ( via Calciomercato.com ), Atalanta president Antonio Percassi revealed that they would sell the player, but only on one condition.

"Kulusevski? We are in no hurry, but in front of certain figures, we will do what we have always done, which is monetize and reinvest. We will do it regardless of him because this model allows us to grow up," he stated.

