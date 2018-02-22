Atalanta president defends AC Milan after UEFA's decision
23 May at 19:20AC Milan have received support from an unexpected club, as Atalanta's president spoke to ANSA about the Rossoneri, as well as the transfer market.
"I wouldn't like it if Milan lost the opportunity to play in the Europa League for non-sporting reasons. They earned the 6th place on the pitch and, therefore, they don't have to go through the qualifying rounds. Would no qualifying rounds be better? I don't know, we should ask the manager about this," Antonio Percassi told ANSA.
AC Milan have now been called to a trial where a decision will be made on their sanctions. Early reports suggested that they could be thrown out of Europa League, like Percassi mentioned above, but this seems unlikely.
"The transfer market? I don't know which players are needed and in what roles, I will ask the one [Gasperini] who knows more than me," Percassi concluded.
Go to comments