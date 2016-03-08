Atalanta reach agreement for Laxalt alternative: the details
27 August at 14:55Champions League debutants Atalanta are now close to signing Sevilla full-back Guilherme Arana as an alternative to Diego Laxalt.
While Atalanta were close to signing Laxalt as well and a deal was agreed with AC Milan for the Uruguayan, they failed to agree personal terms with the left-back and Milan refused to pay a severance fee.
Arana's agents have now come very close to finding an agreement with the La Dea, who have already agreed a fee and terms with Sevilla for the transfer of the former Juventus target, we understand.
He will arrive on an initial loan deal and Atalanta have the obligation to buy the player for a fee of 10 million euros. SPAL were interested in signing Arana but Atalanta have been quick to jump ahead and agree the move.
For Laxalt, Atalanta offered a wage of 1.7 million euros a year and 1.3 million euros a year after buying him permanently. Laxalt asked Milan for a severance fee but the rossoneri declined. This caused the move to falter.
