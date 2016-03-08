Atalanta reach agreement with AC Milan for Laxalt
21 August at 12:45
Diego Laxalt is edging closer to Atalanta. The Bergamo side have reached an agreement with AC Milan on the basis of a loan with an obligation to buy, meaning the Rossoneri got what they asked for.
The agreement with the player is still missing, so a decisive meeting is scheduled for tomorrow to try and complete the deal. However, there should be no issues, as the left-back wants to reunite with manager Gasperini.
After the positive meeting between Laxalt's agent and the Milan management yesterday, the operation could be closed tomorrow. The Rossoneri will have to cash in at least €12m for the sale in order to not make any capital losses.
The departure makes perfect sense for both parties, as both Hernandez and Rodriguez are ahead of Laxalt in the pecking order, and the Uruguayan is looking to get more playing time than the last season.
For more news, visit our homepage.
The agreement with the player is still missing, so a decisive meeting is scheduled for tomorrow to try and complete the deal. However, there should be no issues, as the left-back wants to reunite with manager Gasperini.
After the positive meeting between Laxalt's agent and the Milan management yesterday, the operation could be closed tomorrow. The Rossoneri will have to cash in at least €12m for the sale in order to not make any capital losses.
The departure makes perfect sense for both parties, as both Hernandez and Rodriguez are ahead of Laxalt in the pecking order, and the Uruguayan is looking to get more playing time than the last season.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments