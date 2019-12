Atalanta plan to enact their buy option on Chelsea owned midfielder Mario Pasalic, according to a report from Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the Bergamo based club are fully convinced by the performances of the 24-year-old Croatian midfielder, who is currently on his second season with the club. The player will cost la Dea around €15 million, a low fee for a player so well utilised by coach Gian Piero Gasperini.The player has made 18 appearances for Atalanta so far this season, missing only one game all season, the club’s 3-1 win over Lecce in October. He has scored four goals and provided two assists in that time and even scored the equalising goal in Atalanta’s 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League.Although contracted to Chelsea until 2022, Pasalic has never made an appearance for the South London club.Apollo Heyes