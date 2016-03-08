Atalanta ready to enact buy option on Chelsea owned midfielder
04 December at 16:15Atalanta plan to enact their buy option on Chelsea owned midfielder Mario Pasalic, according to a report from Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bergamo based club are fully convinced by the performances of the 24-year-old Croatian midfielder, who is currently on his second season with the club. The player will cost la Dea around €15 million, a low fee for a player so well utilised by coach Gian Piero Gasperini.
The player has made 18 appearances for Atalanta so far this season, missing only one game all season, the club’s 3-1 win over Lecce in October. He has scored four goals and provided two assists in that time and even scored the equalising goal in Atalanta’s 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League.
Although contracted to Chelsea until 2022, Pasalic has never made an appearance for the South London club.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments