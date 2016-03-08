Atalanta, renovations on Curva Nord well underway as seen in new photo
09 September at 16:15A photo taken by Città Alta via Calciomercato.com of the renovation work currently taking place at Atalanta’s stadium has surfaced, showing the inscription ‘1907’ on the seats on the Curva Nord.
The Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo is currently undergoing renovation work, forcing la Dea to play their Champions League group stage games in Milan’s San Siro stadium, in order to meet UEFA’s regulations.
The photo shows that the renovation work is well underway and will feature the seats requested by UEFA, which are reclining to allow fans to choose whether to sit or stand safely. Due to the location of those seats, it’s fair to assume that the majority of the time fans in the Curva Nord will choose to stand over sitting.
The restored Curva Nord will be inaugurated on October 6, when Atalanta will face Lecce in the league. Atalanta are currently in 11th place in the league after two games, with one win and one loss to their name.
Apollo Heyes
