Atalanta’s Musa Barrow set have Bologna medical on Tuesday

Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta’s striker Musa Barrow is edging closer to completing a move to league rivals Bologna.The 21-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in the country.As per Sportitalia cited by Calciomercato.com , Barrow is due to have his medical with Bologna on Tuesday which will pave way for his permanent departure from Atalanta in the ongoing transfer window.