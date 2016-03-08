Atalanta’s Musa Barrow set have Bologna medical on Tuesday

13 January at 17:40
Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta’s striker Musa Barrow is edging closer to completing a move to league rivals Bologna.

The 21-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in the country.

As per Sportitalia cited by Calciomercato.com, Barrow is due to have his medical with Bologna on Tuesday which will pave way for his permanent departure from Atalanta in the ongoing transfer window.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Bologna
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.