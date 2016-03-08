Atalanta’s Musa Barrow set have Bologna medical on Tuesday
13 January at 17:40Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta’s striker Musa Barrow is edging closer to completing a move to league rivals Bologna.
The 21-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in the country.
As per Sportitalia cited by Calciomercato.com, Barrow is due to have his medical with Bologna on Tuesday which will pave way for his permanent departure from Atalanta in the ongoing transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments