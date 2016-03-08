Atalanta's request to play at San Siro: Inter have said 'yes', but Milan...
09 July at 12:00Atalanta have asked to play in AC Milan and Inter's stadium, San Siro, during the Champions League next season, as their own stadium is undergoing renovation.
Yesterday, the Bergamo club officially communicated their request to the two Milan clubs. As reported by the Gazzetta Dello Sport, the response from the management of the two Milanese clubs is expected within 24, at most 48 hours.
Atalanta have also received other important consents, mainly from the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, who recently met the Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi. Now the ball is in Inter and Milan's court.
According to the report, Inter have already given their 'ok' to the request, while Milan's response is still missing. Curva Sud and other Milan fan clubs are reportedly furious with the request, which could be the reason behind the delay from the Rossoneri.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments