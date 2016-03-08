Atalanta-Sampdoria 0-1: Tonelli deepens host's crisis with first Blucerchiati goal

Sampdoria prevailed over Atalanta in an intense Serie A matchup at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. The match was decided by a single goal, netted by former Napoli man Lorenzo Tonelli.



Overall, Atalanta had the upper hand over the visitors throughout the match, but neither of the front duo, consisting of Papu Gomez and Duvan Zapata, was capable of finding the back of the net for the Nerazzurri.



The home side slightly more from the game even in the second half, but eventually it was Sampdoria that opened and closed the scoring account of the match.



In the 76th minute, Gaston Ramirez crossed the ball in the box from the corner flag and Lorenzo Tonelli jumped highest in the air and gave Sampdoria the lead with a powerful and precise header into the left lower corner.



Atalanta were unable to respond and thus the Genoa-based side returned home with all points from a difficult stadium.



This victory helped Sampdoria move to 4th place of the Serie A table with 14 points from 8 matches. Meanwhile, Atalanta continue to struggle and have collected just 6 points from 8 league rounds.