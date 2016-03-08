Atalanta sanctioned with €10,000 fine following racist chants towards Fiorentina left-back Dalbert

The Serie A sporting judge has announced his decision today via Calciomercato.com to fine Atalanta €10,000 following an incident of racist chanting towards Fiorentina left-back Dalbert in their meeting last month.The 26-year-old Brazilian defender was subjected to racist chanting from a group of Atalanta fans during the game, to which he responded by staring angrily at the group before informing the referee of the situation.The referee decided to suspend the game until the chanting stop, which took three minutes before the referee was satisfied enough to resume play. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.This decision comes after the recent incidents of racism in Italian football, such as the racist chanting towards former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku in Inter’s game against Cagliari early in the season, as well as the racist chanting towards Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.Here is the official statement released by the Serie A sporting judge:“Regarding the documents transmitted by the Federal Prosecutor's Office on 3 October 2019, in relation to the discriminatory chants perceived by the footballer Chagas Estevao Dalbert Henrique (Fiorentina) in the 28th minute of the first half;I read the evidence provided by the player at the hearing testimony in relation to the discriminatory chants of a part of the fans, and not indeed of individual fans, although not of such importance as to be clearly perceived by the federal bodies and bodies responsible for public order, but still such as to justify the interruption of the match, promptly ordered by the referee;Considering therefore that, since there is no reasonable doubt about the occurrence of the discriminatory conduct, for these chants Atalanta must answer under art. 28, paragraph 4, CGS but that the sanction, given the size and the lack of real perception by the federal bodies and public order, must be, in application of srtt. 12, paragraph 1, and 29 SGC, determined in the following measure;Atalanta have been sanctioned with a fine of €10,000.”Apollo Heyes