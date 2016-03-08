Atalanta-Sassuolo: the worrying stats for AC Milan

24 May at 15:45
On Sunday evening, Atalanta will take on Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium as the designated home side, due to their stadium undergoing construction work. In other words, Sassuolo will play at home.
 
AC Milan will be hoping that De Zerbi's men can get at least a point from the game, thus allowing the Rossoneri to pass Atalanta in the standings, taking the last Champions League spot. However, the stats aren't exactly in Sassuolo's favour.
 
1. Atalanta have won their last 4 matches against Sassuolo in all competitions.
 
2. Atalanta have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 3 matches against Sassuolo in all competitions.
 
3. Atalanta have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 4 matches against Sassuolo in all competitions.

