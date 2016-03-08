Atalanta secure Muriel deal despite Copa America injury

17 June at 23:45
Atalanta target Colombia and Fiorentina striker Luis Muriel as they prepare for participation in next seasons Champions League, according to Sky Sports.
 
Gasperini's squad already includes Duvan Zapata but now they have turned their attention to a new Colombian, Luis Muriel, who returned from the loan to Fiorentina in Sevilla but is already ready to change shirts.
 
The Bergamo club has, in fact, closed the operation for the attacker, who since January has played 19 games scoring 6 goals. It is believed the transfer will exceed 15 million euros plus bonuses.
 
The player will arrive despite the knee injury that occurred for the national team in his sides 2 – 0 win against Argentina.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Fiorentina
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.