Atalanta secure Muriel deal despite Copa America injury

Atalanta target Colombia and Fiorentina striker Luis Muriel as they prepare for participation in next seasons Champions League, according to Sky Sports.



Gasperini's squad already includes Duvan Zapata but now they have turned their attention to a new Colombian, Luis Muriel, who returned from the loan to Fiorentina in Sevilla but is already ready to change shirts.



The Bergamo club has, in fact, closed the operation for the attacker, who since January has played 19 games scoring 6 goals. It is believed the transfer will exceed 15 million euros plus bonuses.



The player will arrive despite the knee injury that occurred for the national team in his sides 2 – 0 win against Argentina.



