Atalanta set price tag for forward amid interest from the Premier League and Inter
24 April at 15:45Duvan Zapata has burst onto the Italian football scene this season. The Colombian forward is challenging the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Krzysztof Piatek and Fabio Quagliarella for the Serie A top scorer award this season and has been an important part of Atalanta's side as the Bergamo club challenge for Champions League football.
Zapata was reportedly a transfer target in January, with a number of clubs watching him and interested in a move for the forward. Inter Milan were linked as Serie A suitors whilst West Ham United emerged as favourites from the Premier League. Now, fellow English club Newcastle United are reportedly interested and La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that a total figure of around €50m would be enough for Atalanta to accept.
It is likely that neither West Ham nor Newcastle would be able to cough up €50m up front for a player but both could sweeten the deal with player exchanges or payments made in installments over the coming years.
