Atalanta set price tag for forward amid interest from the Premier League and Inter

Duvan Zapata has burst onto the Italian football scene this season. The Colombian forward is challenging the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Krzysztof Piatek and Fabio Quagliarella for the Serie A top scorer award this season and has been an important part of Atalanta's side as the Bergamo club challenge for Champions League football.Zapata was reportedly a transfer target in January, with a number of clubs watching him and interested in a move for the forward. Inter Milan were linked as Serie A suitors whilst West Ham United emerged as favourites from the Premier League. Now, fellow English club Newcastle United are reportedly interested and La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that a total figure of around €50m would be enough for Atalanta to accept.It is likely that neither West Ham nor Newcastle would be able to cough up €50m up front for a player but both could sweeten the deal with player exchanges or payments made in installments over the coming years.