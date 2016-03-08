Atalanta set records as they qualify for knockout phase of Champions League

As pointed out by OptaPaolo, they are the first side to have qualified for the knockout phase despite losing their first three games of the group stage. In other words, they didn't just set an internal record, which just goes to show how strong their effort is.

Atalanta have done it. As a result of the 3-0 win away at Shakthar Donetsk this evening, thee Bergamo side have qualified for the Champions League knockout phase for the first time in the club's history. Given how the group stage started for them, it's certainly extraordinary.