Atalanta 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Live, Moraes finds the equaliser

Italian Serie A side Atalanta and Ukrainian club FC Shakhtar Donetsk will face off on the match day two of the UEFA Champions League at the San Siro on Tuesday.



Both teams are coming in the match on the back of a disappointing performance on the opening day of their campaign.



In their first match, Atalanta were thrashed by Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 whereas Shakhtar were outclassed by English Premier League outfit Manchester City with a 3-0 margin.



On the domestic front, both teams are in a relative good form. Atalanta are currently placed on the third position on the league table with 13 points after six matches played whereas Shakhtar are currently the league leaders in Ukraine with a perfect record of nine wins out of nine.



