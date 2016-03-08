Atalanta sign Muriel: the details of the deal

#Atalanta have officially announced the signing of Colombian forward Luis #Muriel



Will Muriel and Duván #Zapata be the strongest striking partnership in #SerieA next season? Where will the Bergamo side finish?



Atalanta have signed Luis Muriel from Fiorentina on a permanent deal. Fiorentina didn't make the player's loan move permanent and La Dea signed the Colombian striker from Sevilla.Atalanta haven't confirmed the price of the Colombian star but it is believed that the value of his transfer is in the region of € 15 million plus € 3 million in add-ons.Muriel will wear the no.9 shirt. "I am here to help a team that has been improving over the last few years", the Colombian said. "President Percassi and Mr. Gasperini has given me enthusiasm and that was crucial for me. Duvan is in love with Bergamo, he always speaks to me about the team, we are close friends. I want to play with strong players and it didn't take long to convince me".