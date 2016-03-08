Atalanta star drops Arsenal hint and praises Higuain
18 January at 09:00Atalanta star Duvan Zapata spoke to Il Corriere della Sera about his brilliant career so far: “At the beginning it wasn’t easy with Gasperini but this is a solid group with great qualities. After the first training I thought: ‘If I don’t score with these players, I’ll never do it in my career’”.
MASTERS – “One of them was Higuain at Naples: his movements were spectacular. The same goes for Quagliarella at Sampdoria. It’s a privilege to train with these players”.
RACISM – “I think it’s fair to suspend games. I can only imagine what my friend Koulibaly lived, actions must be taken”.
FAVOURITE TEAMS – “I used to support one team for each league. I liked Inter colours but I was in love with Thierry Henry’s Arsenal. In Colombia we love Premier League. Who knows. One day I could play there”.
COPPA ITALIA – “We’ll be playing the Coppa Italia against Juventus. It’s one game and anything can happen”.
