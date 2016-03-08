Atalanta star Ilicic considering future admits Napoli interest

Fresh after qualifying for the Champions League, Josip Ilicic is ready to take it to the next level. Speaking to Ekipa24, he explains his intentions for the future.



"To stay at Atalanta? Yes, provided you are strong. And I'm talking about a strengthening that makes us fight for the higher plans. I want to play for it. If Atalanta will let me, it will be happy to stay." they are ready for new challenges ".



"I understand Percassi who wants my stay. I read his statements, the coach confirmed, I am happy, I want to keep everything. But there is a but. There are two parts to be satisfied, and I no longer have much time in front of me to play at a high level. I have to understand; I have to think about the future. I have to get the most out of my career. "



"I don't know what will happen, but I have top club offers, from a club that interests me. I didn't say yes to anyone, I didn't say no to anyone. "



"Napoli? They wrote that I accepted? If you accept sign and I have not signed anything, you are just talking. In the next few days my agent will meet Atalanta, he will understand what their plans are. And there I will know what will be better for me".



"I want to stay in Italy. This is my goal, what I want. I am only interested in the best clubs and there are few, seeing the rankings, those who arrived later than Atalanta. The names? The Italian newspapers are doing a good job."



“Juve? Never been nominated, because Juve acts differently and I would never give it to the media ... I don't know what their plans are, but ... enough, I said I don't name names. I want to play the Champions League, I don't care about anything else.”



“La Liga? Many people called me, telling me it's my kick, that I'd be a god there. So good for Italy that I would never change. Unless there's an offer that can't be refused. We know what we're talking about, don't we?".



