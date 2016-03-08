Atalanta star Papu Gomez: 'Al Hilal offered me loads of money'
27 July at 15:30Atalanta attacking midfielder Papu Gomez has revealed that UAE based side Al Hilal offered him a lot of money to move but he refused and decided to stay at the La Dea.
Gomez has been key for Atalanta over the last two years and links with Lazio have continuously come up but he managed to stay at the club.
In an interview that the Argentine gave to SportWeek, he talked about his future and said: "After the victory against Napoli we started thinking about the Champion. It was a blow to those who thought that sooner or later we would have collapsed.
"Six months before, after the defeat against Copenhagen in the Europa League preliminaries, we were wondering what to play for. No one had replied for Europe."
On a possible move to Al Hilal, Gomez said: "Al-Hilal tried to find me who offered me a boat of money, more than ten million euros. At 31, it's a situation that makes you falter.
I put myself in the shoes of Atalanta realizing that this was not the time to leave, but I asked Percassi to put himself in mine: I asked if they wanted me as the Atalanta flag, then I realized I had made the right choice. Today, though, I don't know if I'll finish my career here."
Go to comments