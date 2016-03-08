Atalanta star who has equalled Ronaldo's Serie A record expresses Arsenal love
20 January at 15:10Atalanta's latest hero Duvan Zapata has recently been on fire for his club in the Serie A, but the striker has not held back from expressing his love for Arsenal and the Premier League.
The Colombian has impressed a lot for his club over the last few games, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's tally for most goals this season. He scored four goals earlier today against Frosinone and has now scored 14 times in the last eight league games.
In an interview that the 27-year-old recently did with Correire della Sera, he expressed a possible willingness to join Arsenal in the future or atleast join a Premier League club at some point.
He said: “I used to support one team for each league. I liked Inter colours but I was in love with Thierry Henry’s Arsenal. In Colombia we love Premier League. Who knows. One day I could play there."
The Gunners have been linked with a move for Zapata in the past and his agent has previously admitted in an interview that Arsenal indeed do like him. This was during his Udinese days.
