Atalanta star Zapata: 'I'm proud to be linked with a Real Madrid move'

Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata has said that he is proud to have been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks.The striker has been a key part of the Atalanta side that has reached the Champions League for the very first time in its history. The Columbian has scored a total of 28 goals in all competitions for the La Dea.Recently, the former Napoli man was talking to Noticias Caraco l and has talked about the links with other clubs, including Real and Borussia Dortmund.He said: "I don't know anything, every day I see myself being linked with a different team, but I try to stay calm. I know the Atalanta made an important effort to stop me, I only thought to finish the season and now I only have the head of the national team."There were no contacts, I read and heard something, for me it is a pride to be linked to Real Madrid. To feel comfortable, with your feet on the ground and think about what is to come. It has been a dream season, we managed to reach a historic goal for Atalanta by winning the qualification for the Champions: we are happy and we look forward to play it. "