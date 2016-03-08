Atalanta star Zapata: 'I'm proud to be linked with a Real Madrid move'
29 May at 14:15Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata has said that he is proud to have been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks.
The striker has been a key part of the Atalanta side that has reached the Champions League for the very first time in its history. The Columbian has scored a total of 28 goals in all competitions for the La Dea.
Recently, the former Napoli man was talking to Noticias Caracol and has talked about the links with other clubs, including Real and Borussia Dortmund.
He said: "I don't know anything, every day I see myself being linked with a different team, but I try to stay calm. I know the Atalanta made an important effort to stop me, I only thought to finish the season and now I only have the head of the national team.
"There were no contacts, I read and heard something, for me it is a pride to be linked to Real Madrid. To feel comfortable, with your feet on the ground and think about what is to come. It has been a dream season, we managed to reach a historic goal for Atalanta by winning the qualification for the Champions: we are happy and we look forward to play it. "
Go to comments