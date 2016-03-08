Atalanta striker plays down exit rumours amid Inter interest

duvan zapata, atalanta, smorfia, gol, pioggia, 2018/19
29 March at 14:40
During a show for Sky Italia, Atalanta's top goalscorer Duvan Zapata spoke about his future with the club, as rumours have been circulating recently regarding a potential transfer to Inter. 
 
"I can't think about the future, I live in the present and I want to enjoy it. My present has always been Italian football and I have faced it. Every year here I have improved," he began. 
 
The Colombian has been linked with Inter recently, as the Nerazzurri most likely will have to find a replacement for Icardi, who is destined to leave the San Siro this summer. Zapata, however, played down the rumours. 
 
"I feel great with Gasperini, I have learned many new things. I like everything about Atalanta. As a club it is very organised, this puts us in the best conditions in training so we can do our best," he concluded. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.