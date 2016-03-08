Atalanta striker plays down exit rumours amid Inter interest

"I can't think about the future, I live in the present and I want to enjoy it. My present has always been Italian football and I have faced it. Every year here I have improved," he began.

The Colombian has been linked with Inter recently, as the Nerazzurri most likely will have to find a replacement for Icardi, who is destined to leave the San Siro this summer. Zapata, however, played down the rumours.

"I feel great with Gasperini, I have learned many new things. I like everything about Atalanta. As a club it is very organised, this puts us in the best conditions in training so we can do our best," he concluded.