Atalanta, Toloi unlikely to recieve a new contract
24 September at 19:30Atalanta defender Rafel Toloi’s future is still in doubt, with no contract extension on the horizon for the Brazilian, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old’s contract expires next summer and so far, la Dea have failed to give any indication that they wish to extend his time in Bergamo, with no offer being made to the player or his agent.
Previously, both Inter and Milan were keen to sign Toloi and may approach him in the upcoming January transfer window in order to work towards a free transfer in the summer.
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has deployed the defender regularly so far this season, with the Brazilian playing 279 minutes across four games for the Bergamo based club, including in the Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb.
Last season Toloi made 29 appearances for la Dea, playing over 2450 minutes in all competitions. The defender scored two goals and provided five assists.
Apollo Heyes
