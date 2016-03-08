Atalanta 2-2 Fiorentina: FT, late Castagne goal draws it level

Champions League debutants Atalanta will look to get back to winning ways when they host winless Fiorentina at home days after a hammering on their European debut on Tuesday.



Fiorentina are yet to win a game this season, even though they impressed against Juventus to hold them to a 0-0 draw at home. They lost 4-3 to Napoli on the first day of the season, losing 2-1 to Genoa in the second game.



Here and some facts and stats ahead of the game in Bergamo:



Gian Piero Gasperini should apply some rotation after the heavy loss at Dinamo Zagreb in midweek.



Simon Kjaer should make his debut for the Serie A side to give some rest to Berat Djimsiti.



Marco Benassi was Fiorentina's top scorer last season but is now struggling to make the team. Gaetano Castrovilli good displays should get him in the team instead.



Fiorentina have failed to win their last 17 matches (Serie A)



Atalanta have scored at least 2 goals in 8 of their last 9 matches (Serie A)



Atalanta are undefeated in 15 of their last 16 matches (Serie A).



There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 6 of Atalanta's last 7 games (Serie A).



Fiorentina have lost with a 1 goal margin in their last 4 away matches (Serie A).

