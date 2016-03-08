Atalanta vs AC Milan will also be Papu Gomez against Paqueta

16 February at 17:30
There will be many crossings and duels tonight in Bergamo as Atalanta face off against AC Milan. Gasperini against Gattuso, Zapata against Piatek but not only. Atalanta - Milan will also be Papu Gomez against Paqueta.

As Gazzetta dello Sport, points out the duel between Papu and the young Brazilian will be the most intriguing one in the direct Champions League challenge this evening.

The Brazilian brought unpredictability and strength to the Rossoneri. Physicality and class, an explosive mix to make the immediate effect in Serie A. Paqueta has been a starter since his arrival and is already in the hearts of Rossoneri fans. He has put himself at service of Gattuso, trying to better interpret his role in the midfield trio.

Qualifying to the Champions League to get into the national team would make the challenge between the two even more fascinating but there is a big age difference between the two. While Paqueta is almost certain to receive a call-up from Tite, the Argentinian winger - aged 31 years old - believes less in a return to the national team.

