In fact, with a win, they'd only be one point behind the Rossoneri, who will face Juventus in the next round. Therefore, many Milan fans will be cheering on Bologna to grab a third consecutive win in the league.

However, Atalanta away from home is never easy, given the atmosphere that always is present at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. It's safe to say, though, that the upcoming weeks will be very exciting, especially if you look at the race for a ticket to Europe, but also the relegation battle which Bologna are in.

In just under an hour, the 30th round of Serie A will be concluded, as Atalanta take on Bologna in front of their home crowd. For the hosts, it's a big opportunity to get closer to AC Milan and fourth place.