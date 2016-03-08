Atalanta (3-4-3): Gollini; Toloi, Mancini, Masiello; Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic, Barrow, Gomez. Copenhagen (4-4-2): Joronen; Ankersen, Vavro, Bjelland, Boilesen; Skov, Zeca, Thomsen, Fischer; Sotiriou, N'Doye.

Atalanta have reached the play-off stage and will have to see off Copenhagen over two legs in order to secure their spot in the group stage.



Atalanta's Europa League encounter with Copenhagen will kick off in just over an hour. Here are the official starting elevens.