Atalanta vs. Fiorentina: LIVE, Confirmed line-ups

25 April at 19:45
In just under an hour, the last finalist for the Coppa Italia final will be decided. Yesterday, Lazio knocked out AC Milan from the competition, and today one of Atalanta and Fiorentina will be leaving as well.
 
Unlike the first leg between AC Milan and Lazio, the one between today's opponents offered many goals, finishing 3-3. Three important away goals for Atalanta, putting La Viola in a tough position to overcome.
 
With that said, the home side are favourites heading into the game, though Fiorentina shouldn't be underestimated, despite experiencing their ups and downs as of late. Take a look at the live widgets below to follow the game here at Calciomercato.com.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Fiorentina
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.