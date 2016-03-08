Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Djimsiti, Masiello; Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic; Gomez, Barrow.

Frosinone: Sportiello; Goldaniga, Salamon, Krajc; Zampano, Chibsah, Maiello, Hallfredsson, Molinaro; Ciano, Perica.

Pre-Match Facts

Atalanta are unbeaten against Frosinone in Serie A (W1 D1), keeping a clean sheet in both matches.

Atalanta have lost each of their last three opening day games in Serie A, with the last two also coming at home.

The last time Atalanta won an opening Serie A game was back in 2008 (v Siena), losing six and drawing two of the last eight such matches.

Frosinone’s first away league match in the 2015-16 Serie A campaign was in Bergamo against Atalanta, winning 2-0.

Frosinone have failed to score in six of their last nine Serie A games.

Atalanta have conceded exactly one goal in each of their last five match played in the Italian top-flight.

Each of Atalanta’s last 10 Serie A goals have come from open play. Frosinone scored the most goals from outside the box in Serie B last season, while two of their last three top-flight goals also came from outside the area.

Atalanta’s Alejandro Gomez, is yet to score in Serie A at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in 2018.

Frosinone striker Stipe Perica has scored two goals in Serie A against Atalanta, the joint-most goals he has netted in the competition against a single opponent alongside Torino.

