Match facts

Inter have won five of their last eight Serie A games against Atalanta, drawing two and losing one.

Atalanta are unbeaten in eight of their last nine games against Inter at their home ground (W3 D5).

The last time Inter played against Atalanta in Bergamo they drew 0-0, ending a run of 19 consecutive matches in which they managed to score at Atalanta’s ground.

Atalanta’s Josip Ilicic scored the first of his 63 Serie A goals against Inter in September 2010 when he was playing for Palermo. Ilicic has managed to score four goals overall against Inter, only against Bologna and Chievo has he netted more in Italy (5).

Mauro Icardi has scored six goals in five appearances at the San Siro against Atalanta, while he is yet to score when playing in Bergamo.

In just under an hour, the game between Atalanta and Inter will take off, with the guests looking to grab yet another win to reclaim the second place. Atalanta, however, could prove difficult as they are currently on a three-game winning streak.