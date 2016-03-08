Match facts

1. Atalanta have scored 125 goals in 113 matches in Serie A against AS Roma: their highest tally against an opponent in the top-flight.

2. AS Roma and Atalanta haven’t repeated the same result back-to-back in any of their last 15 encounters in the top-flight at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia: seven wins for the Giallorossi, five for Atalanta and three draws - AS Roma won the most recent meeting.

3. Atalanta have scored at least one goal in each of their last 12 matches in Serie A; the last time they did so in 13+ consecutive games was back in January 2007

This afternoon, in roughly 40 minutes time, Atalanta will take on Roma at home, looking to grab a third consecutive win in the league. The Giallorossi, on the other hand, will hope to leapfrog AC Milan in the standings, who are currently sitting fourth.