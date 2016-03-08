Atalanta vs. Roma 3-3: Zapata completes comeback

27 January at 16:25
This afternoon, in roughly 40 minutes time, Atalanta will take on Roma at home, looking to grab a third consecutive win in the league. The Giallorossi, on the other hand, will hope to leapfrog AC Milan in the standings, who are currently sitting fourth. 
 
Match facts
 
1. Atalanta have scored 125 goals in 113 matches in Serie A against AS Roma: their highest tally against an opponent in the top-flight. 
 
2. AS Roma and Atalanta haven’t repeated the same result back-to-back in any of their last 15 encounters in the top-flight at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia: seven wins for the Giallorossi, five for Atalanta and three draws - AS Roma won the most recent meeting.
 
3. Atalanta have scored at least one goal in each of their last 12 matches in Serie A; the last time they did so in 13+ consecutive games was back in January 2007

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Roma

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.