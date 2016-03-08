Atalanta want to sell Roma and Inter target this month

19 January at 12:35
Serie A side Atalanta are looking to sell Gianluca Mancini this summer, but both potential suitors in Inter Milan and Roma are unlikely to make any offers this month.

Mancini has become one of Atalanta's most influential players this season, with the defender having appeared 14 times in the Serie A, scoring four times too on the way.

A report from Calciomercato states that Atalanta want to make the most out of Mancini's sale, but neither Inter or Roma will make a move this month despite having registered their interest earlier.

The Italian is valued at 25 million euros and Atalanta are looking for a club that signs him permanently, but Monchi and Roma are not looking to sign any player on a permanent basis this month and will postpone any such transfer deals till the summer.

Inter Milan are after Mancini but do not see him a priority. They have other issues in mind to sort out, particularly the contract extensions of Mauro Icardi and Milan Skriniar. Its what they want to focus on.

