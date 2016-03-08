Atalanta are ready to sign Pierluigi Gollini from Aston Villa, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 23-year-old was signed on a loan-to-buy deal at the beginning of the season, but has only played seven Serie A games.

He is currently on an 18-month deal, and has a €3.5 million release clause. Villa themselves signed the shotstopper for €5m in 2016.

Originally from the Fiorentina academy, Gollini signed for Manchester United in 2012, but he returned to Italy via Verona.

The goalkeeper performed encouragingly when he was at Aston Villa earlier this season, but has been overshadowed by Etrit Berisha, who has been one of the better shostoppers in the league in recent years.