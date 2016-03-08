Atalanta, Zapata opens about his decision on his future
02 June at 11:00Atalanta made history by qualifying for their first ever UEFA Champions League this season, finishing in third place in Serie A after Gian Piero Gasperini's attacking football set the league alight. Gasperini has had some extremely talented individuals to work with this season, including Argentine Alejandro Gomez and Colombian forward Duvan Zapata, the club's top scorer for the season.
Many questions have arisen over Zapata's future, however, with the striker linked to the likes of Inter Milan, as well as with West Ham in the Premier League. However, speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zapata revealed his decision about his future, "I dream of raising a trophy in the Nerazzurri. I think only of the Goddess, I want to stay. Here I am very happy and with my teammates we have achieved a historical goal. So much work, such happiness."
Zapata then, when asked about the kind of teams he'd like to face in next season's Champions League, said "Anfield, Bernabeu and Camp Nou are special stadiums, but I don't think about it. I'm waiting for the draw. We'll play it, regardless of the opponent."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments