Atalanta, Zapata responds to transfer rumours: 'I'm very happy here"

22 February at 13:40
Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata has been one of the revelations of this Serie A season, joining Krzysztof Piatek, Cristiano Ronaldo and Fabio Quagliarella at the top of the scorers list. Speaking to Tuttosport, Zapata said the following:

"​We are very happy here, Bergamo is a beautiful city and the quality of life is very high, without intrusiveness or particular pressures from the fans.

"My only goal is to grow, so I get a lot of satisfaction, I say it on a personal level but also thinking about the team, I had the goal of overcoming the goals I scored last year and I managed to hit it well in advance. I put in some more, we all think together to do the maximum game after game and see where we can get.

"We are at a decisive moment but I do not think it's time to choose, we try to take everything we can: we fight every Sunday to get the best, if we do it will be a great moment but, anyway, we will have given everything that we could."

