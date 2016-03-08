Atalanta, Zapata speaks: 'Not cured yet. I had a relapse'

Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata has been absent for almost two months nowdue to a muscle problem to the right adductor. The Colombian striker, who returned to Seville a few days ago to cure himself, wanted to shed light on his physical condition with a message on his Instagram profile , published through the Stories:" It is not true that I am cured and I have not yet returned because I am afraid to kick in. The truth is that unfortunately I had a small relapse that prolonged the healing time, but I'm working to get back as soon as possible. I have read many inaccurate things these days. I can't wait to come back to help my companions. Come on Atalanta! "