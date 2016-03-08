Atletico accuse Barca of 'disrespect' over Griezmann attempt



Atletico Madrid have accused Antoine Griezmann and Barcelona of "disrespect" accusing the La Liga champions talking to their forward in March.



Atletico rejected Barcelona's offer and ordered Frenchman Griezmann to report for pre-season.



A statement from the Madrid club expressed their "strongest repulsion for the behaviour of both, especially Barcelona".



"Obviously, the response from Atletico was negative. Understand that both Barcelona and the player have disrespected Atletico and all its fans," the Atletico statement added.



"On 14 May, Antoine Griezmann informed the club of his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.



"In the days following that meeting, Atletico learned that Barcelona and the player had reached an agreement last March, specifically in the days after the second leg of our Champions League tie against Juventus, and had been negotiating the terms of the agreement since mid-February.



"[This is] something we consider violates protected periods of negotiation with players and alters the basic rules that govern the integrity of all sports competition, besides being a huge loss to our club and its millions of fans."



The France international has scored 94 La Liga goals in 180 games for Atletico.



