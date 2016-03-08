Atletico and Inter to fight it out for Southampton defender Bertrand
20 June at 14:55Inter and Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to go head to head in order to land Southampton full-back Ryan Bertrand. The Saints are ready to cash in on the 29 year old England international, who has two years remaining on his contract, according to The Daily Mail.
Antonio Conte will be familiar with the player, having come up against him multiple times during his time as manager of Chelsea, and the new Inter boss is definitely looking for extra options in the wing back roles. Atletico are said to be looking at him as a low cost replacement for Lucas Hernandez who they sold to Bayern Munich for €80m.
