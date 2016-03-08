Atletico and Tottenham target to be offered new deal at Fiorentina
07 September at 15:20As per the information gathered by Calciomercato.com, Fiorentina are now working on extending the contract of Giovanni Simeone.
The Serie A club have opened the discussion with the agent of the Argentine professional footballer. The relationship between the agent of Giovanni Simeone and Corvino has been excellent for many years.
Giovanni Simeone’s contract with Fiorentina will expire in 2022 and now they are working on extending the contract, may be one more year. He will earn two million euros plus additional bonuses.
There was a discussion regarding the renewal for the last one month, with a top secret match just after the first success of the viola in the league against Chievo Verona. Fiorentina have already turned down an offer of 25 million euros from Marseille.
In addition to this, the Europa League winners Atletico Madrid and the English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur are thinking of Simeone, which is why Fiorentina want to extend the contract.
