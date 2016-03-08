Atletico boss hails importance of Milan target

05 October at 19:30
Angel Correa was a name linked closely with a move to Serie A outfit AC Milan during the summer, the Argentine being the topic of heavy interest from the Rossoneri, who looked to sign the player as a trequartista to present new head coach Marco Giampaolo  with.

Speaking on the player, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone had some praise to share with the press, saying: '​He has always been important for this team, last season I gave him so many minutes and he always responded well. We have confidence in his abilities, he will give us a striker's hand this year, but sometimes I can even put him on the right.'

