Atletico boss hails importance of Milan target
05 October at 19:30Angel Correa was a name linked closely with a move to Serie A outfit AC Milan during the summer, the Argentine being the topic of heavy interest from the Rossoneri, who looked to sign the player as a trequartista to present new head coach Marco Giampaolo with.
Speaking on the player, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone had some praise to share with the press, saying: 'He has always been important for this team, last season I gave him so many minutes and he always responded well. We have confidence in his abilities, he will give us a striker's hand this year, but sometimes I can even put him on the right.'
