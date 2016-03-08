Atletico boss hints at star leaving for Inter Milan

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has spoken about the future of Diego Godin today, the Uruguayan centre-back linked heavily with a move to Inter when his contract with the La Liga side expires in the summer. Inter have reportedly already signed a pre-contract agreement with Godin, for him to leave Spain to move to Italy in June.Speaking on Godin, Simeone said: "I can not comment, I'm not in his body. Tomorrow will play with passion and tenacity as he arrived in this club I do not doubt a second who will give 100% until the last day that he will stay with us."

