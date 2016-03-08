Atletico boss hints at star leaving for Inter Milan

Godin esulta braccia larghe Atletico Madrid
25 January at 16:15
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has spoken about the future of Diego Godin today, the Uruguayan centre-back linked heavily with a move to Inter when his contract with the La Liga side expires in the summer. Inter have reportedly already signed a pre-contract agreement with Godin, for him to leave Spain to move to Italy in June.

Speaking on Godin, Simeone said: "I can not comment, I'm not in his body. Tomorrow will play with passion and tenacity as he arrived in this club I do not doubt a second who will give 100% until the last day that he will stay with us."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.