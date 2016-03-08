Atletico boss Simeone hands boost to Milan in Correa pursuit
11 August at 11:45AC Milan are interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa this summer as the Rossoneri look to add an able trequartista to their rankings. Suso, although playing well in pre-season, has not quite convinced the club of his abilities to play in the vital role under new head coach Marco Giampaolo and several other players have also shown that perhaps they are not fit for the position.
Correa is an able and talented player, one whom Milan are eager to sign, despite his 50 million euro price tag. The Rossoneri need to first offload some players who they no longer need, 30 million plus rated Suso one of the heads on the proverbial chopping block.
Atletico boss Diego Simeone has commented on the rumours himself, saying: "Does Angel go to Milan? We are open to everything that is coming, something always happens at the end of the market. Correa has been training in an extraordinary way since he arrived after holiday."
Simeone, therefore, is open to his departure and this will come as a boost to Milan in their pursuit of the Argentine; it is now just a matter of financing the deal. Despite this, Atletico have no intention of letting him go for cheap or discounts, realising full well that he is talented and could still have a role to play if he remains with Los Colchoneros at the end of the summer.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments