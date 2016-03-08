Atletico CEO attacks Juve: 'All decisions go in their favour'

The CEO of Atletico Madrid has launched a scathing attack against Juventus; claiming that the refereeing of their matches is always dubious and leads to unfair decisions in favour of Juventus.Speaking from Mexico, Miguel Angel Gil Marin said the following:"​To beat powerful clubs like Real Madrid or Juventus, it is not enough to be better than them; we need to be much, much better because all the dubious decisions are in their favour. I am a strong defender of the Var, of the honesty and good faith of the referees, but certainly we have not had any luck lately with the interpretations of it."​The goal cancelled of Morata for an alleged foul on Chiellini? I asked that there is bravery when interpreting the actions inside the penalty area, but it should always be done or never.""It is not right that it is done only sometimes depending on the greatness of the club. On our canceled goal, it is clear how the experience of the Italian defender has deceived the referees. The contact with Morata is not so much to make it fly three meters away, an experienced Var referee must know how to interpret these. I spoke to Morata, who has not committed any foul, but we have to respect the decisions of the referees."

