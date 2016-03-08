Atletico confirm injury blow to ex-Milan striker
07 September at 16:40The former striker of AC Milan, Nikola Kalinić moved to Atletico Madrid from Fiorentina in the summer transfer window of 2018.
The 30 year old has now suffered an injury, which has been confirmed by Spanish La Liga club on Friday, September 7. The Croatian professional footballer suffered an injury while he was on the training ground.
Nikola Kalinic has suffered an injury on his right ankle as he has sprained the joint on the same leg.
A statement on Atletico Madrid’s official website went on to read, “Our player was injured in the last training session of the week at the Wanda Sports City.”
“Nikola Kalinic has been injured this Friday in the team's last session this week at Wanda Sports City. Our player underwent medical tests that confirmed that the Croat suffered a ' sprained joint in the right ankle '. The attacker will perform specific work and remains pending evolution.”
