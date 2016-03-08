Atletico deny Griezmann sale: 'Release clause is still 200 million euros'

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have denied that Barcelona have signed Antoine Griezmann, saying that the release clause that was to be paid is 200 million euros and not the 120 million euros that they sold the player for.While Barca have confirmed that the deal is done, Atleti have released a statement which says:"Antoine Griezmann, represented by his lawyer, has appeared at the headquarters of the Professional Football League to unilaterally terminate the contract that binds the player with Atlético de Madrid, having deposited Fútbol Club Barcelona in the name and on behalf of the player the amount of 120 million euros.

"Atlético de Madrid believes that the amount deposited is insufficient to meet its rescission clause, since it is obvious that the commitment of the player and the Football Club Barcelona was closed before the aforementioned clause was reduced from 200 to 120 million euros. euros It was also prior to the date on which the clause was modified the communication that the player made on May 14 announcing his disengagement from the club.

"Atlético de Madrid believes that the termination of the contract occurred before the end of last season due to events, acts and demonstrations carried out by the player and that is why he has already started the procedures he considered appropriate for the defense of his rights and interests legitimate."