Atletico eye Bentancur as a possible replacement for Man City target Rodri

Atletico Madrid dream of Rodrigo Bentancur of Juventus as a possible replacement to Rodri, who could be on his way to Manchester City, according to Marca.



Rodri has offers on the table from both Manchester clubs, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.



Atletico are believed to be planning in case of his exit and the former Boca Juniors midfielder is seen as the ideal arrival by Diego Simeone.



But if any deal is to be agreed it won't be made easy by Italy's Old Lady, who have labelled him as non-transferable.



The Uruguayan was key for Juve in 2018/19, playing 40 times as they won their eighth consecutive Scudetto, scoring twice and assisting on three occasions.



