Atletico eye Manchester City star as Griezmann replacement
31 May at 09:35A report from Spanish daily AS suggests that Atletico Madrid will look to sign Sergio Aguero if Antoine Griezmann leaves the club this summer.
Aguero has become one of the best strikers in the world since he joined Manchester City in 2011 from the Los Rojiblancos, While the arrival of Gabriel Jesus has stolen his thunder, Aguero still is a very important player for City.
AS say that Atletico will look at resigning the Argentine, if Griezmann leaves this summer and it is very much possible that Aguero considers the offer, if it arrives.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
