Atletico, Griezmann: 'I think Juve were superior on all levels; as we were in the first leg'
12 March at 23:45Atletico Madrid suffered a 3-0 defeat this evening to make their efforts in their 2-0 first leg win against Juventus a waste of time. Atletico collapsed tactically and a smart performance from Massimiliano Allegri and his Juve side gave them all they needed; with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick after a dominant game for the Old Lady.
Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann gave his thoughts on the match:
"We didn't play the game we wanted, we didn't start the game well and we certainly gave Juventus an easy life. We are sorry, I for one. We feel guilty, I for one. In the first game we imposed the rhythm, today it did not happen. I think Juve were superior on all levels, as we were in the first leg. I do not know why we could not get up, I remember the match against Bayern Munich and on that occasion by the interval we had fixed it - not today."
